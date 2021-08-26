Nigeria

Nigerian Students Denounce Influx of Illegal Firearms

26 August 2021

Daily Independent (Nigeria)

Students in Ogun State have blamed the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) over what they alleged as an influx of illegal firearms into the country through the borders in the state. The students, under the aegis of the National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS), Ogun, the National Association of University Students (NAUS) and the National Association of Ogun State Students (NAOSS) lamented that the Ogun 1 Area Command of the Service was becoming a toothless bulldog... (GunPolicy.org)

