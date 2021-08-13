United Kingdom

What Are The Rules on Firearms Licences in the UK?

13 August 2021

Guardian

A gunman has killed five people, including a three-year-old child, in Plymouth, in Britain's worst mass shooting in more than a decade. Police said the perpetrator, Jake Davison, 22, was a licensed firearm holder, but it is not yet known whether that gun was used. The UK has some of the toughest restrictions on firearms ownership in the world. Here is a look at how authorities determine who can get a licence. Who can own a firearm? The possession of firearms and... (GunPolicy.org)

Read More: Guardian

40545