United Kingdom

A Gap In Britain's Gun Control System

22 August 2021

Guardian

Dal Babu is wrong to suggest that the British Association for Shooting and Conservation should not provide its members with details of fellow members who are doctors and are willing to provide medical verification for a firearms certificate (If you're asking how the Plymouth shooter got his gun, look at the broken licensing system, 18 August). The shooting community has an obvious interest in ensuring public safety. Without it, responsible and legal shooting as we know... (GunPolicy.org)

Read More: Guardian

40544