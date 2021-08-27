Uganda

Uganda Increases Costs for Gun Licenses

27 August 2021

Daily Monitor (Uganda)

Government has proposed to increase gun licensing fees from Shs150,000 to Shs5 million for private gun owners according to the 2017/2018 financial year budget estimates. The development was communicated by the State Minister for Planning David Bahati while appearing before the Parliamentary Budget Committee. This follows an increase in gun related crimes in the country with the most recent being the murder of AIGP Felix Kaweesi, his driver and body guard by armed... (GunPolicy.org)

