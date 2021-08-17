Uganda

52 Guns Recovered Over Disarmament Exercise in Uganda

17 August 2021

Daily Monitor (Uganda)

The joint security force of police and the army has cautioned residents and others wishing to visit Karamoja to desist from using motorcycles to access the area. The warning was issued by Karamoja Regional Police Spokesperson, Mr Michael Longole, while addressing the media on Monday. He said riding motorcycles through the lonely routes such as Moroto, Kotido, Moroto, Nakapiripirit, Moroto Nabulatuk should be avoided at this time when the disarmament exercise is taking... (GunPolicy.org)

Read More: Daily Monitor (Uganda)

40537