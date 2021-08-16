South Africa

Fewer Guns Will Save Women's Lives In South Africa

16 August 2021

Institute for Security Studies (ISS)

Fifty-eight percent of South Africa's domestic violence murder victims from April to June 2020 were women, according to national police statistics. Sixty-seven percent of these women were killed by a current or ex-intimate partner. In such cases, femicide is the final act in a pattern of chronic and escalating abuse. South Africa's rate of femicide has been estimated at six times higher than the global average. Research has consistently shown that having access to a... (GunPolicy.org)

