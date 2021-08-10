Liberia

Training on Arms Control for Liberian Border Security Officers

10 August 2021

Analyst (Liberia)

State Security Officers assigned at the Ganta-Guinea and Loguotou-Ivory Coast Borders, Nimbia County and Toe-Town (B'hai)-Ivory Coast Border, Grand Gedeh County are expected to benefit from specialized Training on Small Arms and Light Weapons control, Arms trade, Transfer and Trafficking as well as Gender in Arms Control. According to a release signed by Thomas Mulbah, Communication and Outreach Officer, following the specialized training at the targeted border sites,... (GunPolicy.org)

