Nigeria,Niger

Nigerian Villagers Stockpile Arms for Self-Defence

24 August 2021

Daily Trust (Nigeria)

Many communities in North West and North Central are contributing money to buy guns and other weapons to protect themselves against bandits, terrorists and other criminals, Daily Trust reports. Wealthy individuals are also reportedly buying personal guns to protect themselves against aggression or buying weapons for groups. Villagers in Niger, Zamfara, Kaduna, Plateau and Katsina States are on the lead as many communities in States having security challenges have... (GunPolicy.org)

