United Kingdom

Plymouth Shootings: Police Asked to Review Gun Licence Process

17 August 2021

BBC News

Police forces in England and Wales are being asked to review their current firearm application processes, in the wake of the Plymouth mass shooting. Questions remain over why Jake Davison, who killed five people and himself on Thursday, had a shotgun licence. The Home Office is preparing new guidance to ensure higher standards of decision making around applications. There will be advice on carrying out social media checks on people wanting to own a firearm or... (GunPolicy.org)

