United States

How Bad is the Rise in US Homicides?

30 June 2021

Guardian

There's been a wave of media coverage this summer about an increase in homicides across the United States, with attention often focused on the same political question: will Americans still want to defund or even reform the police if "violent crime" is on the rise? Anxiety about violent crime is often used to win elections. Police and politicians routinely share misleading, out-of-context crime statistics to advance their agendas. Fearmongering about rising crime has... (GunPolicy.org)

Read More: Guardian

40494