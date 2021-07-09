United States

Pandemic gun violence surge was not linked to rise in gun sales, study finds

9 July 2021

Guardian

Gun homicides surged across the United States during the coronavirus pandemic, in the same year that Americans bought a record-breaking number of guns. But some of America's leading gun violence researchers have concluded that what might seem like an obvious cause-and-effect – a surge in gun buying leads to a surge in gun violence – is not supported by the data. Through July of last year, there was no clear association between the increase in firearm purchases and... (GunPolicy.org)

