Italy

Alleged killing of migrant by far-right politician prompts Italy gun control row

22 July 2021

Guardian

A row over privately owned guns has been ignited in Italy after a councillor with the far-right League party allegedly shot dead an immigrant. Massimo Adriatici, a councillor for security in Voghera, is under house arrest after the shooting outside a bar in the Lombardy town on Tuesday night. Youns El Bossettaoui, a 38-year-old man from Morocco, was shot in the chest and later died in hospital. Matteo Salvini, the leader of the League and a key partner in Mario... (GunPolicy.org)

