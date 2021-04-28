Australia

Lest We Forget Massacre Victims

28 April 2021

The Australian

Twenty-five years after the Port Arthur massacre, which triggered national firearm controls, the number of gun owners and gun deaths has fallen dramatically, amid claims that states are eroding the landmark laws. Wednesday marks a quarter of a century to the day since Martin Bryant's shooting spree on the Tasman Peninsula left 35 people dead and 18 wounded, shaking Australia from its gun culture complacency. The National Firearms Agreement, brokered by then-prime... (GunPolicy.org)

