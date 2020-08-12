United States,United Kingdom

Gun Trafficking from US to UK Increasing

12 August 2020

New York Times

Handguns are quietly being smuggled into Britain, despite tough gun-control laws. The police fear that the illegal weapons are contributing to a rise in gang-related crime. NORTHAMPTON, England — Josh Bains was 28 when he was killed after an argument over a drug debt of about $50 just a few miles from the English village where he grew up — with a gun that had traveled thousands of miles from America. His was one of a rising number of gun deaths in recent years... (GunPolicy.org)

Read More: New York Times

