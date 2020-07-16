Australia

'Gaps in the system': Move to overhaul paper-based gun licensing system

16 July 2020

Sydney Morning Herald

Criminals are exploiting gaps and inconsistencies in the gun licensing systems of different states and territories to funnel legal firearms into the black market, illegally dispose of guns and move their licences to other states without immediate detection. Gun owners who lose their licence are also registering their firearms in other states - without any red flags initially being raised - because some states and territories are still operating on largely paper-based... (GunPolicy.org)

