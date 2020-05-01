Canada

Canada Bans Civilian Ownership of Assault Weapons After Mass Shooting

1 May 2020

New York Times

Nearly two weeks after the deadliest mass shooting in Canada's history, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Friday introduced an immediate ban on what he described as "military-style assault weapons." "These weapons were designed for one purpose and one purpose only: to kill the largest number of people in the shortest amount of time," Mr. Trudeau said. "There is no use and no place for such weapons in Canada." The ban means that Canadians will no longer be able to own... (GunPolicy.org)

