Hungary

Hungarian Gun Purchases Increase due to Pandemic Fears

23 March 2020

Reuters

Peter Rostas doesn't want to have any reason to use the gun he was buying, but the young Hungarian father of one was taking no chances with a coronavirus epidemic he fears may bring out the worst in some people. "It's a precautionary measure," Rostas, 33, said as he lined up outside a small Budapest shop selling non-military grade weapons that require no license. "I'd rather be laughing later than find myself in a conflict with nothing but a broomstick." Hungarians... (GunPolicy.org)

