New Zealand

GunPolicy Director on Proposed Firearms Registry in New Zealand

28 February 2020

New Zealand Herald

Gun owners decrying law reforms are selfish by putting personal inconveniences above public safety, a gun safety expert says. And Philip Alpers, who used to host TV show Fair Go and is now a public health expert, supports a national gun register because he believes it would make the biggest improvement to community safety. A bill that would set up a register, among other things, is currently passing through Parliament and its passage might depend on NZ First, which is... (GunPolicy.org)

