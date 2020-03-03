New Zealand

New Zealand Firearm Registry 'Crucial' to Any Gun Law Reform

3 March 2020

Newsroom

Since countries the world over began regulating firearm ownership in the 19th century, there have been three central pillars of gun control policy common to almost every nation: seeing ownership as a privilege instead of a right, a licensing system for owners, and a registry of weapons. New Zealand never followed through with all three. While no judge in the country would ever overturn precedent to insist firearm ownership is a right, the nation has generally had... (GunPolicy.org)

