Thailand

The Gun Culture Underlying Thailand's First Mass Shooting

19 February 2020

Reuters

Normally serene Thailand has been on edge since a rogue soldier went on the rampage in a northeastern city this month, killing 29 people in a shooting spree that ended in a standoff with police at a shopping mall. Ten days later, a man walked into a clinic in a busy Bangkok shopping mall and gunned down his ex-wife before fleeing the scene. He was later arrested. The killings, along with several other high-profile gun crimes, have called attention to the high rate of... (GunPolicy.org)

Read More: Reuters

40439