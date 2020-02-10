Thailand

Business Spat Behind Mass Shooting

10 February 2020

New York Times

BANGKOK — Thailand's army commander said Tuesday the soldier who killed 29 people in a shooting rampage had not been treated fairly in a land deal involving his commander and such arrangements would have to be halted. The gunman killed his superior officer and the officer's mother-in-law, stole weapons and a vehicle and headed to a popular shopping mall in a northeastern city where he holed up for hours before security officers killed him. Gen. Apirat Kongsompong... (GunPolicy.org)

