Thailand

Thai Soldier Kills 29 in Mall Mass Shooting

9 February 2020

New York Times

KORAT, Thailand — The authorities killed the gunman near the cold storage refrigerators of the Foodland supermarket in the mall he terrorized during Thailand's deadliest mass shooting. It was just before 9 local time on Sunday morning — 18 hours after he fired the first shots in a relentless spree that left at least 29 people dead and 58 injured in the city of Korat, northeast of Bangkok. Thailand's prime minister said the rampage started with a real estate... (GunPolicy.org)

Read More: New York Times

40435