Thailand

Stockpile Security Lapses in Thai Mass Shooting

10 February 2020

Voice of America

NAKHON RATCHASIMA, THAILAND - It's still unclear how a Thai soldier managed to steal heavy weapons from an army base which he then used to kill 29 people and hold off security forces for almost 16 hours while he was holed up in a popular shopping mall. That he could is less surprising, say experts in military matters. The question has a special sting because the country's tough-talking army commander just a few weeks ago gave a high-profile interview in which he said... (GunPolicy.org)

