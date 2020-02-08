Thailand

At least 20 Dead in Thai Mall Mass Shooting

8 February 2020

Washington Post

BANGKOK — A Thai soldier rampaged through a bustling shopping mall and a nearby army camp on Saturday afternoon, killing at least 20 people, authorities said, in a shooting he partly live-streamed on Facebook. The chaotic violence triggered a tense standoff with the gunman, who was holed up in the mall into the early morning darkness. The alleged shooter, toting an assault rifle and clad in camouflage and a helmet, was identified by authorities as 32-year-old... (GunPolicy.org)

