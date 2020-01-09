Ethiopia

Ethiopia Passes New Gun Law to Combat Ethnic Violence

9 January 2020

ADDIS ABABA (Reuters) - Ethiopia's parliament passed legislation on Thursday aimed at curbing gun ownership after a surge in regional ethnic violence blamed on a proliferation of small arms in private hands. Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed's government said last April that it had seized 21 machine guns, more than 33,000 handguns, 275 rifles and 300,000 bullets in different parts of the Horn of Africa country over the previous year. In October security forces confiscated a... (GunPolicy.org)

