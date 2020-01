United States

Select US Gun Violence Statistics

27 December 2019

The Trace (USA)

- 26 percent: The increase in intimate partner homicides by shooting since 2010[…] - $911 million: The annual cost of gun injury hospitalization[…] - 30 percent: The share of firearms recovered by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives in California that are unserialized ghost guns[…] - 3.3m? 8.5m? 17.7m? The hard-to-quantify number of assault weapons in... (GunPolicy.org)

