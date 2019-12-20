New Zealand

NZ Ban on Most Semiautomatic Weapons Takes Effect

20 December 2019

New York Times

The law, passed after the Christchurch massacre in March, outlaws military-style semiautomatic weapons and assault rifles. It will be enforced as a gun buyback and amnesty program ends amid debate. A sweeping nationwide ban on most semiautomatic weapons took effect in New Zealand on Saturday, as a monthslong gun buyback and amnesty program ended amid debate over its success. Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern had announced a temporary ban just days after a terror attack on... (GunPolicy.org)

