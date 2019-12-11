Gun Policy News
Bougainville Secures Strong Independence in Referendum
11 December 2019
New York Times
The nearly unanimous results in the Pacific islands chain exceeded expectations and could both accelerate independence and complicate relations across the region. SYDNEY, Australia — The region of Bougainville, a collection of islands in the South Pacific, has voted overwhelmingly to become independent from Papua New Guinea, aiming to become the world's newest nation. In a referendum linked to a peace agreement that ended a civil war between separatists and Papua... (GunPolicy.org)