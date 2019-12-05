United States

Homemade Firearms and Crime in the US

5 December 2019

The Trace

What exactly is a ghost gun? The term "ghost gun" is used by media, police, and sometimes the firearms industry to describe homemade weapons devoid of serial numbers or other identifying markings that enable them to be tracked to their maker, seller, or original owner. For years, law enforcement authorities referred to these weapons as simply "homemade" guns or "kit" guns. "Ghost gun" is a relatively new term. --- How are ghost guns made? A variety of ways. The... (GunPolicy.org)

Read More: The Trace

40427