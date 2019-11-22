Papua New Guinea

PNG Gun Dealer's Licence Cancelled for False Declarations

22 November 2019

Post-Courier (Port Moresby)

Acting Police Commissioner David Manning has cancelled a PNG dealer's license [sic] for making false declarations in the end user certificate. Documents held by the Royal PNG Constabulary indicated that the PNG firearms dealer had imported high powered firearms specifically for the exclusive use of the Royal PNG Constabulary and not for sale or transfer to a third party. However, a review recently carried out by the Royal PNG Constabulary and international partner... (GunPolicy.org)

