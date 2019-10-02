Australia

Shooting in Sydney Raises Questions About Gun Control

2 October 2019

New York Times

SYDNEY, Australia — A gunman was shot dead by the police on Wednesday after an hourlong shooting spree across western Sydney that targeted a home and two police stations. The police said the man, firing a shotgun in the middle of a busy suburb, wounded several officers, including one who suffered a head injury. The shooting comes at a time of rising concern among gun control advocates in Australia who have been arguing for years that the country's strict gun laws... (GunPolicy.org)

Read More: New York Times

