United States

Colt Will No Longer Sell Assault Rifles to Civilians

19 September 2019

Colt News

WEST HARTFORD, Connecticut – There have been numerous articles recently published about Colt's participation in the commercial rifle market. Some of these articles have incorrectly stated or implied that Colt is not committed to the consumer market. We want to assure you that Colt is committed to the Second Amendment, highly values its customers and continues to manufacture the world's finest quality firearms for the consumer market. The fact of the matter is that... (GunPolicy.org)

