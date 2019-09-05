Australia

38 Firearms Seized by NT Police

5 September 2019

ABC News (Australia)

A banned shotgun, a silencer and a 95-year-old pistol once owned by a legendary novelist have all been hauled in during a gun blitz by the Northern Territory Police. Officers from the NT's Firearms Policy and Recording Unit last week seized 38 firearms from across the NT. "A male will be facing charges of possessing a silencer, as well as importation offences for bringing that item into the country," said Senior Sergeant Drew Slape. "People buy silencers generally... (GunPolicy.org)

