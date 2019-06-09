Thailand

Profile of Guns in Thailand

9 June 2019

Bangkok Post

"If you have a gun, shoot me," shouted Preecha Kunthong before he was hit with several bullets between the eyes and killed on May 19 in Saraburi's Muang district while buying a packet of instant coffee. The 59-year-old man, who had that morning gone to breakfast with a friend at the local market, allegedly fell into an argument with the shooter as he stood in line at a convenience store opposite Saraburi Hospital. This story isn't an unusual one in the country with... (GunPolicy.org)

Bangkok Post

