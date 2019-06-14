Australia

Police Secrecy and Tracking Illicit Firearms

14 June 2019

ABC News (Australia)

How did the accused Darwin gunman, parolee Ben Hoffmann, get his hands on a shotgun and allegedly kill four people? Likely with relative ease — according to the public health professor behind the world's largest catalogue of evidence on gun violence, firearm law and gun control. The 12-gauge pump action shotgun was seized at the time of Hoffman's arrest, and police later confirmed its serial number matched a weapon stolen in 1997. That scenario — a long-armed... (GunPolicy.org)

