Australia

Ex-Firearm Dealer Gets 11 Years for Smuggling 'Mass Kill' Guns

14 May 2019

Australian Associated Press

A Victorian man who imported "mass killing machines" has had years added to his prison sentence after an appeal. Paul Robert Munro, 65, was originally ordered to serve at least six years behind bars for importing a dozen Thureon machine guns, capable of firing 1000 rounds a minute. But on Tuesday the Court of Appeal revealed it had increased his non-parole period to 11 years. The maximum 10-year sentence handed down by the County Court last May was also increased to... (GunPolicy.org)

