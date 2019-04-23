Australia

Record Number of Australians Enrolled to Vote This Election

23 April 2019

SBS News

A record number of Australians have enrolled to vote at the 18 May federal election, according to the Australian Electoral Commission (AEC). The total of 16,424,248 people, which accounts for 96.8 per cent of the eligible voting population, tops the number of people enrolled to vote ahead of the 2016 federal election by around 750,000. Those numbers are "something all Australians can be proud of" and is unlikely to be matched anywhere in the world, Electoral... (GunPolicy.org)

