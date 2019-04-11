Australia

NSW Dealer Accused of Trafficking

11 April 2019

Sporting Shooter / SSAA

Shane Simpson, gun shop owner and presenter on Hunting The Menu, is accused of being a major underworld weapons supplier and of selling firearms used in crimes across Australia, including the executions of two of Sydney highest-ranking organised crime figures. The Daily Telegraph reported police allege arms dealer Shane James Simpson oper­ated out of a gun shop in Port Kembla near Wollongong and sold guns which were used in the murders of two of Sydney's most... (GunPolicy.org)

