Australia

Illegal Firearms Dealer Charged, Hundreds of Guns Seized

11 April 2019

ABC News (Australia)

Key points: - NSW Police seize 300 firearms from licensed gun dealer, who has been charged with 40 offences - Dealer accused of being a 'professional facilitator' of organised crime networks across three states - Accused has not applied for bail or entered a plea in court A licensed firearms dealer in New South Wales has been charged with more than 40 firearms offences and had more than 300 guns seized from his business in what NSW Police have described as one of the... (GunPolicy.org)

