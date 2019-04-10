Australia

NSW Gun Dealer Arrested for Selling Guns Illegally

10 April 2019

Illawarra Mercury

A Port Kembla firearms dealer has been arrested, and more than 300 weapons seized from his business, after he allegedly sold guns police say were used to shoot dead at least one Sydney underworld figure. Shane Simpson was taken into custody after officers raided his firearms and hunting store - Simpson Sports, on the corner of Wentworth and Fitzwilliam streets - about 8.30am on Wednesday. The Mercury understands police arrested the 46-year-old licensed firearms dealer... (GunPolicy.org)

Read More: Illawarra Mercury

40392