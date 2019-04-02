New Zealand

Gun Law Change Fast-track has 'Outpaced' Gun Lobby

2 April 2019

Radio New Zealand

The speed with which the government has fast-tracked changes to firearms laws has left the gun lobby in a spin, according to an Australian academic. By the end of next week, politicians expect the Arms Amendment Bill to come into force. It will ban semi-automatic weapons and military style semi-automatics, with the exception of shotguns and low-calibre rifles. Parts, magazines and ammunition which can make a gun illegal will also be banned, and there will be tougher...

