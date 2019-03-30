Uganda

Licensed Guns and Homicides in Uganda

30 March 2019

Daily Monitor (Uganda)

Kampala- At least 16 people have been shot dead by licensed guns since the start of the year, a search through publicly available information shows. Five of the victims were shot dead by security guards after they were involved in arguments with the guards or were accused of committing crime, while the rest were killed by policemen on accusations of being criminal suspects. With the killing in cold blood of Ronald Ssebulime last weekend still fresh, however, it is... (GunPolicy.org)

