Thailand

Gun Culture and Data in Thailand

12 March 2019

Channel News Asia (Singapore)

Gun homicides in Thailand are striking. To prevent them we should look beyond the numbers and headlines at what is fuelling these incidents, says research director for the University of Sydney's Gunpolicy.org, Michael Picard. BANGKOK: Thailand arguably has a gun problem, but sensational headlines about the country being a regional, even global, leader of gun violence are misleading and dubious. Though it's difficult to know the extent of the issue for sure, both... (GunPolicy.org)

