New Zealand

More Officers Support Arming New Zealand Police

3 March 2019

Radio New Zealand

More and more police are in support of arming their own, Police Association figures show. Sixty-six percent of assocation members supported general arming in a 2017 survey, up 6 percent on 2015 and up 18 percent on 2008, when only 48 percent of police employees were in favour. Christchurch police have announced frontline staff will remain armed until a wanted man is found. Police Association president Chris Cahill earlier said their arming could spell the beginning of... (GunPolicy.org)

