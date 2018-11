Australia

Firearm Prohibition Orders Soar But Gun Crime Remains Stable

27 November 2018

Central Coast Gosford Express Advocate and Daily Telegraph

Firearm Prohibition Orders (FPOs) have exploded more than 650 per cent in the past three years [In NSW] but have had little discernible impact on gun offences, analysis of crime data reveals. [Subscription-only article: refer to... (GunPolicy.org)

Read More: Central Coast Gosford Express Advocate and Daily Telegraph

40375