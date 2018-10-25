Australia

NSW Authorities Collect 8,300 Firearms

25 October 2018

The Advocate

Police hope the 8300 weapons surrendered to NSW authorities during the latest gun amnesty will put a dent in the killing power of the state's criminals. More than 1300 rifles, 400 shotguns and thousands of handguns were surrendered over the three months, NSW Police said on Thursday. However, Australia-wide there are still more privately owned guns and illicit firearms in circulation today than ever before. University of Sydney gunpolicy.org research estimates there... (GunPolicy.org)

