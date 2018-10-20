Australia

Pro-gun Groups Used Ministerial Advisory Panel to Lobby Against Tighter Laws

20 October 2018

Guardian

Groups wanted former justice minister to recognise that 'lawful use of firearms can also have benefit to society' Pro-gun groups used a ministerial advisory panel to lobby against mandatory 28-day cooling-off periods for firearms owners and to call for changes to the "genuine need" provisions which make up the backbone of Australia's gun laws. Documents obtained by Guardian Australia under freedom of information laws reveal the former justice minister Michael Keenan... (GunPolicy.org)

