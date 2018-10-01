Samoa

Samoan Police Launch New Gun Amnesty

1 October 2018

Samoa Observer

Members of the public who will use a two-months gun amnesty to bring in their unregistered and illegal guns will get a $50 Electric Power Corporation voucher. This was announced yesterday when the Police launched a two-month long amnesty in a bid to collect unregistered and illegal guns. The amnesty ends on 30 November 2018. This is the third amnesty under the leadership of Police Commissioner, Fuiavaili'ili Egon Keil. Acting Prime Minister, Tuitama Dr. Leao... (GunPolicy.org)

