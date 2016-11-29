Australia

Australian Gun Owners Lose 3,000 Guns to Thieves Each Year

29 November 2016

Guardian

More than 6000 guns have been reported stolen across Australia over two years and there are fears they are flowing into the illicit firearms market. Figures obtained under freedom of information from each state by Gun Control Australia showed 6451 guns were stolen between 2013 and 2015. Most of those guns were stolen in rural and regional areas from homes or rural dwellings including farm houses. Most thefts occurred in Victoria where 1451 were stolen in the two-year... (GunPolicy.org)

