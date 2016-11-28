United States

At Least 508 People Were Shot in America Over Thanksgiving

28 November 2016

The Trace (USA)

The streets of New Orleans's French Quarter had swelled with tourists after the annual Bayou Classic football game early Sunday when shots rang out. An argument that started somewhere else washed up on Bourbon Street and became a gun battle. One person died, another nine were wounded. None of the victims were the intended targets. Demontris Toliver was a 25-year-old a tattoo artist from Baton Rouge who was visiting the town where he grew up to celebrate his birthday.... (GunPolicy.org)

Read More: The Trace (USA)

40257